Home › Baghdad Post › Hundreds of thousands of Iranian students are unable to continue school

Hundreds of thousands of Iranian students are unable to continue school

2019/08/17 | 17:10



While the Iranian regime from day one of its establishment



claimed to be a heaven for the poor and needy, it’s the poor who suffer the



most under its rule, causing the rise of the super-rich and the dirt-poor



classes among the Iranian society.Iran's constitution considers



education until the end of high school a basic right that should be provided



for free. In practice, however, public schools have lost all their credibility



and quality.In an article published on



August 11, Javan newspaper, close to the terrorist-designated Iranian



Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), digs into the so-called privatization



of education.“This drive was launched years



ago and is resulting now in a situation where there isn’t even a single student



from public schools from the top candidates of university entrance



examinations. Eighty seven percent of the top candidates in the nation-wide



university entrance exams were from private schools while the remaining 13



percent were students from competitive public schools,” the piece explains.Competitive public schools, or



as they’re called in Iran, exemplary public schools, are funded by the



government. However, these schools have very difficult entrance examinations



that exclude the vast majority of the country’s students.Javan newspaper then concludes,



“This shows that moving along the path of privatizing a task that should be



done by the government, has resulted in a situation where poorer families don’t



have the ability to send their children to private schools or competitive



public schools. Since the quality of education in normal public schools is low



and there is no justice of education in the country, they are deprived of the



opportunity to enter good universities and rise in higher education. This leads



to an increase in social injustice.”Mohammadreza Vaez Mahdavi, an adviser to the Minister of



Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, acknowledges that “more than nine



percent of Iranian families have to sell their furniture and home appliances



due to the fact that they cannot pay for education with their normal income.”The Siasat-e Rooz newspaper



wrote on August 9: “The inequality in education expenses between the families



in the top decile and the bottom decile is one to 53. This means that the



richest ten percent expend for their children's education 53 times more than



the poorest ten percent.”“The top individuals in



entrance examinations (for universities) are from special, non-public schools,”



the article continues, adding that “this is a warning about the unequal state



of the country’s education system where now universities and higher education



also become privileges for the society’s special groups.”Being close to Iranian Supreme



Leader Ali Khamenei’s faction, Siasat-e Rooz seeks



to exonerate the entire regime and place the blame specifically on the



government of Iranian regime President Hassan Rouhani. The “quest to decrease



the costs of education has targeted public schools, reproducing education



inequality,” it adds.The Tasnim news



agency, close to the IRGC Quds Force, another terrorist-designated entity of



Iran’s regime, interviews an assistant professor at the Allameh University on



this subject.“Recently, UNESCO has advised



governments to dedicate four to six percent of the gross domestic product and



15 to 20 percent of their budgets to public education. In Iran, however, only



1.5 to 2 percent of the GDP, and ten percent of the public budget are allocated



to education.”Tasnim also



writes that in rich countries, only 18 percent of children’s education costs



are paid by parents. In Iran under the mullahs’ rule, families have to cover



around 33 percent of their children’s education costs. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-While the Iranian regime from day one of its establishmentclaimed to be a heaven for the poor and needy, it’s the poor who suffer themost under its rule, causing the rise of the super-rich and the dirt-poorclasses among the Iranian society.Iran's constitution considerseducation until the end of high school a basic right that should be providedfor free. In practice, however, public schools have lost all their credibilityand quality.In an article published onAugust 11, Javan newspaper, close to the terrorist-designated IranianRevolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), digs into the so-called privatizationof education.“This drive was launched yearsago and is resulting now in a situation where there isn’t even a single studentfrom public schools from the top candidates of university entranceexaminations. Eighty seven percent of the top candidates in the nation-wideuniversity entrance exams were from private schools while the remaining 13percent were students from competitive public schools,” the piece explains.Competitive public schools, oras they’re called in Iran, exemplary public schools, are funded by thegovernment. However, these schools have very difficult entrance examinationsthat exclude the vast majority of the country’s students.Javan newspaper then concludes,“This shows that moving along the path of privatizing a task that should bedone by the government, has resulted in a situation where poorer families don’thave the ability to send their children to private schools or competitivepublic schools. Since the quality of education in normal public schools is lowand there is no justice of education in the country, they are deprived of theopportunity to enter good universities and rise in higher education. This leadsto an increase in social injustice.”Mohammadreza Vaez Mahdavi, an adviser to the Minister ofCooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, acknowledges that “more than ninepercent of Iranian families have to sell their furniture and home appliancesdue to the fact that they cannot pay for education with their normal income.”The Siasat-e Rooz newspaperwrote on August 9: “The inequality in education expenses between the familiesin the top decile and the bottom decile is one to 53. This means that therichest ten percent expend for their children's education 53 times more thanthe poorest ten percent.”“The top individuals inentrance examinations (for universities) are from special, non-public schools,”the article continues, adding that “this is a warning about the unequal stateof the country’s education system where now universities and higher educationalso become privileges for the society’s special groups.”Being close to Iranian SupremeLeader Ali Khamenei’s faction, Siasat-e Rooz seeksto exonerate the entire regime and place the blame specifically on thegovernment of Iranian regime President Hassan Rouhani. The “quest to decreasethe costs of education has targeted public schools, reproducing educationinequality,” it adds.The Tasnim newsagency, close to the IRGC Quds Force, another terrorist-designated entity ofIran’s regime, interviews an assistant professor at the Allameh University onthis subject.“Recently, UNESCO has advisedgovernments to dedicate four to six percent of the gross domestic product and15 to 20 percent of their budgets to public education. In Iran, however, only1.5 to 2 percent of the GDP, and ten percent of the public budget are allocatedto education.”Tasnim alsowrites that in rich countries, only 18 percent of children’s education costsare paid by parents. In Iran under the mullahs’ rule, families have to coveraround 33 percent of their children’s education costs.