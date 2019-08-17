Hundreds of thousands of Iranian students are unable to continue school

2019/08/17 | 17:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
While the Iranian regime from day one of its establishment
claimed to be a heaven for the poor and needy, it’s the poor who suffer the
most under its rule, causing the rise of the super-rich and the dirt-poor
classes among the Iranian society.Iran's constitution considers
education until the end of high school a basic right that should be provided
for free. In practice, however, public schools have lost all their credibility
and quality.In an article published on
August 11, Javan newspaper, close to the terrorist-designated Iranian
Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), digs into the so-called privatization
of education.“This drive was launched years
ago and is resulting now in a situation where there isn’t even a single student
from public schools from the top candidates of university entrance
examinations. Eighty seven percent of the top candidates in the nation-wide
university entrance exams were from private schools while the remaining 13
percent were students from competitive public schools,” the piece explains.Competitive public schools, or
as they’re called in Iran, exemplary public schools, are funded by the
government. However, these schools have very difficult entrance examinations
that exclude the vast majority of the country’s students.Javan newspaper then concludes,
“This shows that moving along the path of privatizing a task that should be
done by the government, has resulted in a situation where poorer families don’t
have the ability to send their children to private schools or competitive
public schools. Since the quality of education in normal public schools is low
and there is no justice of education in the country, they are deprived of the
opportunity to enter good universities and rise in higher education. This leads
to an increase in social injustice.”Mohammadreza Vaez Mahdavi, an adviser to the Minister of
Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, acknowledges that “more than nine
percent of Iranian families have to sell their furniture and home appliances
due to the fact that they cannot pay for education with their normal income.”The Siasat-e Rooz newspaper
wrote on August 9: “The inequality in education expenses between the families
in the top decile and the bottom decile is one to 53. This means that the
richest ten percent expend for their children's education 53 times more than
the poorest ten percent.”“The top individuals in
entrance examinations (for universities) are from special, non-public schools,”
the article continues, adding that “this is a warning about the unequal state
of the country’s education system where now universities and higher education
also become privileges for the society’s special groups.”Being close to Iranian Supreme
Leader Ali Khamenei’s faction, Siasat-e Rooz seeks
to exonerate the entire regime and place the blame specifically on the
government of Iranian regime President Hassan Rouhani. The “quest to decrease
the costs of education has targeted public schools, reproducing education
inequality,” it adds.The Tasnim news
agency, close to the IRGC Quds Force, another terrorist-designated entity of
Iran’s regime, interviews an assistant professor at the Allameh University on
this subject.“Recently, UNESCO has advised
governments to dedicate four to six percent of the gross domestic product and
15 to 20 percent of their budgets to public education. In Iran, however, only
1.5 to 2 percent of the GDP, and ten percent of the public budget are allocated
to education.”Tasnim also
writes that in rich countries, only 18 percent of children’s education costs
are paid by parents. In Iran under the mullahs’ rule, families have to cover
around 33 percent of their children’s education costs.
