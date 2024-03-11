Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq to build new marine pipeline for oil exports

Iraq to build new marine pipeline for oil exports

Iraq to build new marine pipeline for oil exports
Iraq to build new marine pipeline for oil exports
2024-03-11 23:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq plans to enhance crude oil exports from the southern ports by constructing a new maritime pipeline that will have a capacity of two million barrels and cost more than $416 million. The Director General of the Basra Oil Company (BOC), Basem Abdul-Karim, told the government newspaper Al-Sabah on Sunday that the […]

The post Iraq to build new marine pipeline for oil exports appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links