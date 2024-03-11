Iraq to build new marine pipeline for oil exports

2024-03-11 23:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq plans to enhance crude oil exports from the southern ports by constructing a new maritime pipeline that will have a capacity of two million barrels and cost more than $416 million. The Director General of the Basra Oil Company (BOC), Basem Abdul-Karim, told the government newspaper Al-Sabah on Sunday that the […]

