2024-03-12 10:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra crude oil fell slightly on Tuesday, despite the rise in in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy dropped $1.51, reaching $76.96, while Basra Intermediate dropped $1.51 to $80.26.

Globally, oil prices rose, with Brent crude hitting $82.44 a barrel, yet price fluctuations remained subdued pending monthly reports from petroleum agencies.