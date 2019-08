Wave of Denouncement against Pro-Iran Iraqi Sheikh

2019/08/17 | 17:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A wave of denouncement hasbeen ongoing for three days against Sheikh Yusuf al-Nasseri, member ofal-Nujaba Movement, following his comments on the Iraqi army’s capabilities andcalling for their replacement by IMIS.Nasseri insisted on his statements, reiterating Friday hisdemand to dissolve the army under the pretext that it was formed by civilianadministrator Paul Bremer’s decision in 2004 after he disbanded the armyfollowing ousting Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003.Nasseri went further requesting the dismissal of the USambassador to Baghdad and shutting down the embassy.On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense revealed that itwill file a lawsuit against him."We call on the Iraqi people to stand behind all thebranches of the Iraqi army and to hold to account all those who insult ourheroic army," the ministry said in a statement, stressing the army's rolein liberating Iraq from terror groups.The statement confirmed that the army will sue Nasseri forcalling to disband it and for using language "unworthy of the heroism ofthe army" on satellite TV."The military institution is the safety valve andimpregnable wall which the Iraqi state relies on and which the Iraqi peopleacross the spectrum take shield behind," it added.The Iraqi army is a "national army that has not raised anyflag except that of great Iraq", it continued.Nasr al-Shammari, Nujaba's assistant secretary-general,denied on Thursday any ties for Nasseri with the movement – he stressed thathis statements don’t represent the movement's standpoint.Then on Friday, Nujaba Movement dispatched a cable to theIraqi Army describing it as the shield and identity of the country – itcontinued that, whoever launched anti-army statements doesn’t belong to themovement.Some called for applying article 16 of law 111 for the year1969, which stipulates execution sentence against anyone who helps the enemy toenter the country through sparking riot among the people, undermining themorale of armed forces, provoking its members to join the enemy or subdue orshaking their loyalty.While the government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdididn’t comment over Nasseri statements, former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadidefended in a tweet the army's loyalty.In a tweet, MP Faiq al-Sheikh Ali revealed that he visitedNasseri 20 years ago since he had some documents on the assassination ofMohammad al-Sadr. When al-Sheikh Ali wondered why he never met him before, hisreply came that he spends most of his time in Iran.He disappeared 20 years then returned to demand to disbandthe Iraqi Army and this is an Iranian demand, al-Sheikh Ali affirmed.