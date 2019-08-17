عربي | كوردى


Wave of Denouncement against Pro-Iran Iraqi Sheikh

A wave of denouncement has

been ongoing for three days against Sheikh Yusuf al-Nasseri, member of

al-Nujaba Movement, following his comments on the Iraqi army’s capabilities and

calling for their replacement by IMIS.Nasseri insisted on his statements, reiterating Friday his

demand to dissolve the army under the pretext that it was formed by civilian

administrator Paul Bremer’s decision in 2004 after he disbanded the army

following ousting Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003.Nasseri went further requesting the dismissal of the US

ambassador to Baghdad and shutting down the embassy.On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense revealed that it

will file a lawsuit against him."We call on the Iraqi people to stand behind all the

branches of the Iraqi army and to hold to account all those who insult our

heroic army," the ministry said in a statement, stressing the army's role

in liberating Iraq from terror groups.The statement confirmed that the army will sue Nasseri for

calling to disband it and for using language "unworthy of the heroism of

the army" on satellite TV."The military institution is the safety valve and

impregnable wall which the Iraqi state relies on and which the Iraqi people

across the spectrum take shield behind," it added.The Iraqi army is a "national army that has not raised any

flag except that of great Iraq", it continued.Nasr al-Shammari, Nujaba's assistant secretary-general,

denied on Thursday any ties for Nasseri with the movement – he stressed that

his statements don’t represent the movement's standpoint.Then on Friday, Nujaba Movement dispatched a cable to the

Iraqi Army describing it as the shield and identity of the country – it

continued that, whoever launched anti-army statements doesn’t belong to the

movement.Some called for applying article 16 of law 111 for the year

1969, which stipulates execution sentence against anyone who helps the enemy to

enter the country through sparking riot among the people, undermining the

morale of armed forces, provoking its members to join the enemy or subdue or

shaking their loyalty.While the government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi

didn’t comment over Nasseri statements, former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi

defended in a tweet the army's loyalty.In a tweet, MP Faiq al-Sheikh Ali revealed that he visited

Nasseri 20 years ago since he had some documents on the assassination of

Mohammad al-Sadr. When al-Sheikh Ali wondered why he never met him before, his

reply came that he spends most of his time in Iran.He disappeared 20 years then returned to demand to disband

the Iraqi Army and this is an Iranian demand, al-Sheikh Ali affirmed.

