The US dollar prices experience slight increase in Baghdad and Erbil

2024-03-12 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rose slightly in Baghdad and Erbil markets on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar prices dropped slightly with the opening of Baghdad's central stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, recording 150,400 IQD per 100 dollars. In comparison, they recorded 150,150 IQD on monday.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 151,500 IQD for 100 dollars, while the buying price was 149,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar recorded a slight increase in exchange shops, as the selling price reached 150,350 dinars against the dollar, and the purchase price reached 150,200 dinars against 100 dollars.