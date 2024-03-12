Rafidain Bank links Four Border outlets to unified banking network

2024-03-12 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Rafidain Bank announced on Tuesday the integration of its branches at the Zurbatiya, Safwan, Arar, and Trebil border crossings into the comprehensive banking system.

This strategic move aligns with the government's efforts to streamline operations and transition from paper-based to electronic transactions.

Furthermore, the bank assured that it aims to simplify processes for customs agents and traders, introduce modern and transparent systems, and implement advanced electronic tools that adhere to global standards, to optimize operations at border checkpoints and enhance the country's non-oil revenue streams.

The bank emphasized that this integration is part of a larger initiative to support the government's objectives, the Ministry of Finance's programs, and the Customs Authority's digitalization agenda.