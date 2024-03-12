Source: KRI's payroll faces 300 billion IQD gap, payouts expected in one week

2024-03-12 13:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Finance and Economy Council in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) is set to meet today to finalize the release of the February salary list.

According to a source within the Ministry speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the council aims to address a salary deficit of 300 billion dinars by gathering local revenues and subsequently announcing the salary allocations for various ministries.

The source indicated that the upcoming distribution is anticipated to follow the January salary list, with payments expected to be processed within a week.

In a significant development, the Iraqi Ministry of Finance recently approved the disbursement of 568 billion Iraqi dinars to the Kurdistan Regional Government to cover the salaries for the preceding month of February.