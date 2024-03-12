Gold prices remain stable in Iraqi markets

2024-03-12 14:30:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold prices in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad remained stable on Tuesday, March 12, 2023. The price of a 21-karat gold mithqal (5 grams) was 457,000 Iraqi dinars (IQD) for sale and 453,000 IQD for purchase. The price of a 21-karat Iraqi gold mithqal was 427,000 IQD for sale and 423,000 IQD for purchase.

In the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the price of a 24-karat gold mithqal was 530,000 IQD, the price of a 21-karat gold mithqal was 465,000 IQD, and the price of an 18-karat gold mithqal was 400,000 IQD.