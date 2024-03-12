Iraqi Premier chairs meeting on current agricultural season's wheat marketing

2024-03-12 15:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired, on Tuesday, a special meeting focused on wheat marketing for the current agricultural season.

According to the Prime Minister’s Media Office’s statement, the meeting reviewed the agricultural plan for the wheat crop in irrigated lands, considering the severe water challenges that Iraq and the region are facing. Moreover, the meeting discussed the mechanisms in place to address these challenges, which have supported farmers in overcoming them.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani directed the Ministry of Trade to “accommodate the expected wheat harvest quantities, following the guidelines issued by the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources regarding the adoption of sprinklers and modern irrigation technologies.”

According to the statement, he emphasized “enhancing the workforce of the Ministry of Trade at the marketing and storage outlets to absorb this increase.”

The PM stressed “the importance of promptly settling the financial dues to farmers upon delivery and instructed the relevant security agencies to reinforce the security plan to prevent the smuggling of the wheat crop and to hold smugglers accountable.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister Al-Sudani instructed the “preparation of a comprehensive study on the possibility of constructing new silos for grain storage in the grain-producing governorates through projects funded by the Iraq Development Fund, involving the private sector.”