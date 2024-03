2024-03-12 16:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister has launched Iraq's latest oil tanker, the Akkad. Speaking at the event, Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani emphasized the Ministry's commitment to bolstering the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC) with new vessels. The new tanker has a capacity of 32,000 tons, and measures […]

