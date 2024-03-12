Iraq Approves Revival of Sulphur Production Lines

2024-03-12 16:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's High Committee for Reconstruction and Investment has decided to refer the project for rehabilitating the sulphur [sulfur] production line at Al-Mishraq to Rafidain Iraq General Trading and Contracting Company. This project is expected to achieve a production capacity of 1.5 million tons of refined sulfur annually, which is a crucial material […]

