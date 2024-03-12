Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › OPC Completes Rehabilitation of Baiji to Kirkuk Pipeline

OPC Completes Rehabilitation of Baiji to Kirkuk Pipeline

OPC Completes Rehabilitation of Baiji to Kirkuk Pipeline
OPC Completes Rehabilitation of Baiji to Kirkuk Pipeline
2024-03-12 16:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Oil Pipeline Company announced the completion of rehabilitation works on the 12-kilometer petroleum products pipeline from Baiji to Kirkuk. The General Manager, Ali Abdul Kareem Al-Mousawi, stated that the company's technical and engineering teams successfully rehabilitated the pipeline after it ceased operations in 2014 due to terrorist activities in the region […]

The post OPC Completes Rehabilitation of Baiji to Kirkuk Pipeline first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links