OPC Completes Rehabilitation of Baiji to Kirkuk Pipeline

2024-03-12 16:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Oil Pipeline Company announced the completion of rehabilitation works on the 12-kilometer petroleum products pipeline from Baiji to Kirkuk. The General Manager, Ali Abdul Kareem Al-Mousawi, stated that the company's technical and engineering teams successfully rehabilitated the pipeline after it ceased operations in 2014 due to terrorist activities in the region […]

