Iraqi Islamic Bank (IIB) joins 'My Account' Initiative

2024-03-12 16:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced that the Iraqi Islamic Bank (IIB) has formally joined the 'My Account' financial inclusion initiative, alongside BBAC, Cihan, NBI and RT. In a statement on Tuesday, the KRG said it expects other major banks to join by the end of the month. It continues: "To […]

