Remittances of currency abroad rise to $220 million in CBI’s auction

2024-03-12 17:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Remittances of currency abroad rose to $220 million in the Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) auction on Tuesday, compared to remittances that took place on Monday. The CBI sold on Tuesday, during its auction for buying and selling the US currency, $220,914,445 at an exchange rate of 1305 Iraqi dinar for letters […]

