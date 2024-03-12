Iraq seeks funds to complete Bismayah City project

2024-03-12 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – After settling a financial issue with South Korean contractor Hanwha, Iraq is now looking for financing to fund the remaining part of Bismayah City. The Chairman of Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC), Haidar Makiya, said that Hanwha has completed 30,000 apartments and that the remaining 70,000 will be built at a rate […]

