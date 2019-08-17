عربي | كوردى


5 Iranian Prisoners Disappear After They Secretly Film an Execution

2019/08/17
Five prisoners at the Iranian regime’s notorious Raja’i Shahr

(Gohardasht) Prison were seized by security guards, during a violent raid on

Hall 14 of Ward 4, and taken to unknown locations.The raid, which involved members of the Iranian Revolutionary

Guards Corps (IRGC), took place on Saturday, after a video circulated on social

media, which showed prison officials after the execution of five prisoners at

the prison in Karaj, near Tehran.While the whereabouts of the five prisoners who were taken away by

the security forces is unknown, it is feared that they are now at risk of

execution themselves.Iran Human Rights Monitor, a human rights group focused on Iran, has

released the names of four of those death row prisoners: Samad Farhadi,

Sadegh Hafezi, Mohammad Chahargoushe and Ali Bagheri.The video was recorded on Wednesday, August 7, following the

executions of Majid Arabali, Mohammad Reza Shekari, Hossein Panjeh-Maryam and

Yousef Zakeri in Raja’i Shahr Prison.It appears that the following people were personally present at

the execution:Bagheri and Mohammadi, who can be seen in the footage wearing

camouflage military uniforms, carried out the execution.Before the execution, the guards had taken several other death row

prisoners to solitary confinement, along with those who were executed, which

meant the several prisoners spent the night thinking they would be executed

before being transferred back to their cells. A common intimidation practice by

the regime.Following the execution, a refrigerator truck was brought to the

area to transfer the dead bodies.



