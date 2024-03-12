USD/IQD exchange rate dip in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-03-12 18:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The US dollar’s exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar slightly dropped in Baghdad and Erbil, with the closure of the two stock exchanges on Tuesday evening. Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices decreased with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, recording 150,200 IQD for $100, compared to 150,400 IQD for $100 recorded earlier today. The selling prices at exchange shops reached 151,250 IQD for $100, while the buying price was 149,250 IQD for $100. In Erbil, the selling price was recorded at 150,200 IQD for $100, and the buying price at 150,100 IQD for $100.