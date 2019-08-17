عربي | كوردى


Houthi attack on Saudi oil field aims to disrupt global oil supply: minister

2019/08/17 | 18:55
A drone attack by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on a

Saudi oil field on Saturday aims at disrupting the global oil supply, said the

kingdom’s energy minister, Khalid al-Falih.



More details will be reported soon.





















