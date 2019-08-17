2019/08/17 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Home
World news
Saturday، 17 August 2019
06:54 PM
Houthi attack on Saudi oil field aims to disrupt global oil supply: minister
A drone attack by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on a
Saudi oil field on Saturday aims at disrupting the global oil supply, said the
kingdom’s energy minister, Khalid al-Falih.
More details will be reported soon.
Read
Home
World news
Saturday، 17 August 2019
06:54 PM
Houthi attack on Saudi oil field aims to disrupt global oil supply: minister
A drone attack by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on a
Saudi oil field on Saturday aims at disrupting the global oil supply, said the
kingdom’s energy minister, Khalid al-Falih.
More details will be reported soon.
Read