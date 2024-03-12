Skyrocketing meat prices plague Iraq despite import efforts

2024-03-12 21:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The prices ?f red meat continue to soar to unprecedented levels in Iraq. The cost per kilogram of lamb is approximately 22,000 Iraqi dinars (about 15$), and 18,000 dinars (around 12$) for beef. This comes despite the Ministry ?f Agriculture's announcement ?f importing 25,000 cattle in an attempt to lower prices.

Meat has started disappearing from the tables of poor and low-income families due to financial restrictions, with local markets witnessing a noticeable price increase during the holy month of Ramadan, as is the case every year.

Citizens keep calling the government to "fulfill its recent promises" to address the rising prices and take punitive measures against manipulators.

Greedy Merchants

In this context, Um Sawsan, a citizen in Baghdad, states, "Meat prices are still rising despite the Ministry ?f Agriculture's announcement ?f shipments ?f livestock from Australia, Brazil, and others, and assurances ?f imminent price reduction. However, with the advent ?f Ramadan, prices have not changed."

Um Sawsan tells Shafaq News Agency, "When wandering through the meat markets, one can observe that the price per kilogram ?f lamb ?s 22,000 t? 23,000 dinars, contradicting the Ministry's statements about price reductions. Those promises have not been implemented."

"Those with limited income cannot afford to buy meat at such prices. They also cannot turn to chicken and fish, as their prices have also risen. Additionally, the prices ?f vegetables, fruits, and food items have increased due t? the greed ?f merchants." She points out.

Um Sawsan calls ?n the relevant authorities t? "intervene and take serious and practical measures ?n the ground, as citizens are the only ones suffering from this high cost."

Arrest Campaign

The Ministry ?f Interior announced yesterday, Monday, the arrest of more than 100 suspects manipulating prices ?n Baghdad and other governorates.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Brigadier Muqdad Al-Mousawi, tells Shafaq News that "the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime has arrested more than 100 suspects involved in price manipulation, including wholesale and retail traders and butchers ?n Baghdad and the governorates," confirming, "We will expand the measures ?n the coming days."

In the same context, a security source ?n Wasit Governorate reported last Thursday that a security force carried out raids and inspections ?f butcher shops at the governorate's center.

The source told Shafaq News that "a joint security force carried out raids and inspections t? monitor the rising prices ?f meat ?n the markets ?f Al-Kut city," adding that "the campaign resulted in the arrest ?f 14 butchers."

The source added that "the decision to arrest the butchers was made based ?n Article 2 ?f the Competition and Monopoly Prevention Law No. 14 ?f 2010, and they were detained pending investigation."

Ineffective Measures

In turn, the butcher Abu Ali from Karbala says, "The price ?f lamb, bone-in, ?s 14,000 dinars, and boneless ?s 20,000 dinars," explaining that "livestock prices are high at the source and not ?n the hands ?f butchers. Therefore, we are forced to raise prices to cover rent and other costs."

Speaking to Shafaq News, Abu Ali adds, "As for the imported cattle, it's noticeable in the selling areas that they are weak and need time to fatten and slaughter, and at that point, prices may drop. However, our butcher shop does not deal with imported meat because customers do not accept or prefer it."

Reasons for Price Increase

Economic expert Omar Al-Halbousi attributes the rising prices to "continuing smuggling operations ?f sheep t? neighboring countries, coupled with the absence ?f laws that restrain traders and provide a fair price for consumers. Despite traders obtaining dollars at the official rate for import purposes, which should contribute to price reduction, the opposite has happened, and prices have skyrocketed as Ramadan approaches."

"The processed meats also face unwillingness from Iraqi citizens due to concerns about their source, preservation, transportation, and slaughtering methods. Imported meats do not significantly affect the meat prices in the Iraqi market as they lack the trust ?f Iraqi consumers, especially considering the entry ?f expired imported meats earlier," says Al-Halbousi.

The Iraqi government has taken several measures to curb price inflation to prevent financial hardship for citizens during Ramadan. These measures included suspending the repayment ?f advances and loans during Ramadan to avoid affecting the salaries ?f employees, who constitute a large percentage ?f Iraqis.

As part of these measures, the Iraqi Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Jaber Al-Maliki, directed the importing of cattle and sheep for slaughter and breeding to support citizens and control meat prices about three weeks ago.

Cattle from Brazil and Australia

Walid Mohammed Razouqi, the Director-General of the Livestock Department at the Ministry ?f Agriculture, explains the lack ?f price reduction, stating, "Livestock ?s still ?n the pastures and has not yet entered the markets. Imported livestock is not slaughtered immediately upon arrival; instead, ?t ?s left t? graze for one t? two months t? change the taste ?f its meat, which differs from local meat and the taste ?f consumers."

Razouqi confirms to Shafaq News Agency, "The cattle that entered, about 19,000, and before that, there were 6,000, meaning a total ?f 25,000. Around 40,000 calves are also waiting in Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, and Australia. Sheep have not arrived in the country yet, and currently, research is being conducted on the African continent."

He explains, "If the file were ?n the hands ?f the Ministry ?f Agriculture, the market would have been flooded with livestock. However, the file ?s not ?n their hands but ?n the hands ?f importing traders. The Ministry continues its procedures by granting import licenses to importers from various international sources."

Razouqi points out that "import ?s done ?n dollars, not ?n Iraqi currency, s? ?t ?s affected by the rise of the dollar. The problem with sheep is the scarcity ?f their numbers in Iraq with the daily increasing demand. The local trend towards meat consumption during breakfast, lunch, and dinner exceeds the local production, s? the Ministry resorts t? covering the shortage through imports."

Initiative ?n Karbala

As Ramadan approaches, the owner of a butcher shop ?n Karbala initiated a price reduction for meats. Amir, the shop owner, says, "Every Ramadan, we take the initiative t? reduce meat prices t? feed the poor for the sake ?f Allah (god). It ?s a tradition, just like cooking and distributing food ?n Muharram and the Arbaeen."

He clarifies during his conversation with Shafaq News that "the price per kilogram for lamb meat ?s 11,000 dinars, and for veal, ?t ?s 9,000 dinars."

Low-Income Individuals

Fadel Al-Gharawi, the head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights, predicted last Sunday that this Ramadan would be "the toughest" for those with limited income due t? the continued rise ?n food prices. He stated ?n a press release, "There ?s a significant increase ?n the prices ?f lamb, fish, chicken, rice, sugar, oil, tea, and baby formula."

He pointed out that "most traders raised these prices before Ramadan without paying attention t? the humanitarian conditions ?f the poor and those with limited income."

Al-Gharawi urged Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani t? launch the "Generous Ramadan" initiative for those with limited income and people experiencing poverty, providing a comprehensive food basket throughout the month ?f Ramadan. He also called ?n security forces t? monitor prices ?n the local market and submit anyone who raises them t? the judiciary.

Kurdistan Region

In the Kurdistan Region, the governorate ?f Erbil announced last Thursday the tightening ?f regulatory measures ?n markets and commercial shops before Ramadan. This came during a meeting held by the local government ?n Erbil regarding its preparations for Ramadan, according t? a statement.

The statement emphasized the intensification ?f measures, monitoring prices ?f goods and commodities, and preventing any price hikes during Ramadan. It mentioned that "inspections ?f warehouses and pharmacies will continue, and expired goods will be seized t? ensure the safety ?f citizens."

Meanwhile, the Minister ?f Trade and Industry ?n the Kurdistan Regional Government, Kamal Muslim, announced last Thursday that he had proposed t? the Council ?f Ministers t? reduce the prices ?f red meat.

Muslim said ?n a statement, "We are closely monitoring the problem ?f the rise ?n the prices ?f red meat and are making efforts t? reduce meat prices ?n the region."

"We proposed reducing customs duties ?n animal imports t? reduce meat prices ?n the markets.", he added.