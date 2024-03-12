Talks to withdraw US-led forces from Iraq may continue until US elections

2024-03-12 21:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – An Iraqi government official told Reuters that discussions between Iraq and the United States about the withdrawal of the US-led military coalition in Iraq would not be completed until after the US presidential elections in November. After ISIS terrorists took over a large part of the country in 2014, Washington and Baghdad […]

