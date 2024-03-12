Iraq sends nearly 500 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

2024-03-12 22:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, announced on Tuesday that nearly 500 tons of Iraqi humanitarian aid had been sent to warehouses in Jordan. Rasoul said in a statement that the support convoy for the people of Gaza, which was sent by the Iraqi Ministry […]

