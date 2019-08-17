Unidentified warplanes target IMIS HQ - Sources

2019/08/17 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Unidentified warplanes targeted 30th Brigade headquarters,
sources said on Saturday.Earlier, the 30th
Brigade, affiliated to the Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS), has
declined to withdraw from Nineveh province despite Prime Minister Adil Abd
al-Mahdi's recent decree.Abd al-Mahdi issued a decree ordering IMIS to fully integrate into the armed forces or join political
groups.A statement issued by the prime minister’s office said: “No
faction is allowed to work secretly or openly outside these instructions.”An official in Nineveh province criticized the 30th Brigade,
saying that its decision is an unexpected decision considered as insurgence
against the prime minister and the Iraqi government.More details will be
reported soon.
