Unidentified warplanes target IMIS HQ - Sources

2019/08/17 | 19:30
Unidentified warplanes targeted 30th Brigade headquarters,

sources said on Saturday.Earlier, the 30th

Brigade, affiliated to the Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS), has

declined to withdraw from Nineveh province despite Prime Minister Adil Abd

al-Mahdi's recent decree.Abd al-Mahdi issued a decree ordering IMIS to fully integrate into the armed forces or join political

groups.A statement issued by the prime minister’s office said: “No

faction is allowed to work secretly or openly outside these instructions.”An official in Nineveh province criticized the 30th Brigade,

saying that its decision is an unexpected decision considered as insurgence

against the prime minister and the Iraqi government.More details will be

reported soon.

