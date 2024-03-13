Iraq, Iran discuss the transfer of gas from Turkmenistan

2024-03-13 00:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, said that talks are underway to transfer gas from Turkmenistan to Iraq via Iran. Fadel explained that if all parties agree, Iraq might get Turkmen gas as early as this summer, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA). A protocol detailing the main commercial […]

