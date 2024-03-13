2024-03-13 04:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Following the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Basra, the Iraqi Cabinet has decided to authorise the Basra Governor to negotiate and sign the framework agreement with the coalition of companies executing the desalination project in the province. According to a statement from the Media Office of the Prime Minister, this […]

The post Power China to build Desalination Plant in Basra first appeared on Iraq Business News.