2024-03-13

By John Lee. Iraq's General Company for Iron and Steel has opened a news steel rolling mill in Basra province. The plant, rehabilitated following a 21-year hiatus, specialises in producing reinforced steel with diameters ranging from 8mm to 32mm, and has a capacity of 500,000 tons annually. The Ministry of Industry said the new facility […]

New Steel Rolling Mill Opens in Basra