2024-03-13 04:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq has taken delivery of a new crane barge, the "Shanashil". Speaking at an inauguration ceremony held at Umm Qasr Port in Basra province, Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani highlighted the significance of this initiative, aimed at supporting national capabilities in managing and maintaining oil ports. He said the new vessel will, […]

The post Iraq takes Delivery of New Crane Barge first appeared on Iraq Business News.