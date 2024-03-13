Iraq News Now

AstraZeneca signs MoU with Iraq on Cancer Treatment

AstraZeneca signs MoU with Iraq on Cancer Treatment
AstraZeneca signs MoU with Iraq on Cancer Treatment
2024-03-13 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has signed a memorandum of understanding with Iraq related to cancer treatments. State-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) said Minister of Health, Salih Al-Hasnawi, and the British Ambassador, Stephen Hitchen, attended the signing as "the MOU specializes in introducing innovative and modern treatments as well as diagnostic […]

