2024-03-13 04:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has signed a memorandum of understanding with Iraq related to cancer treatments. State-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) said Minister of Health, Salih Al-Hasnawi, and the British Ambassador, Stephen Hitchen, attended the signing as "the MOU specializes in introducing innovative and modern treatments as well as diagnostic […]

The post AstraZeneca signs MoU with Iraq on Cancer Treatment first appeared on Iraq Business News.