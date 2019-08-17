Real Madrid wins 3-1 over Celta opening Spanish league

2019/08/17 | 22:05
INA – SOURCES
Karim Benzema scored a goal and set up another as Real Madrid began its Spanish league campaign with a comfortable 3-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Toni Kroos and Lucas Vázquez also scored, as Madrid played most of the second half with 10 men following a red card to Luka Modric.
Madrid was without new signing Eden Hazard because of an injury, and it was Gareth Bale — who many thought would be gone from the squad by now — who helped add the spark Madrid needed.
Madrid’s attempts to transfer Bale failed and Coach Zinedine Zidane started the Wales forward at Balaídos Stadium. He was the team’s best player in the first half, setting up Benzema’s opening goal in the 12th minute with a perfectly timed low cross in front of the goal.
It was Madrid’s first away win since Zidane returned as coach late last season. The Spanish powerhouse is trying to rebound from one of its worst campaigns in decades, when it was out of title contention several weeks before the end of last season.
