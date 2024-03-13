Erdogan to travel to Iraq before April ends

2024-03-13 15:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Ahmet Yildiz, said that the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is scheduled to visit Iraq before the end of April. In a statement to Anadolu Agency, Yildiz said that Erdogan’s last trip to Baghdad took place in 2012 during his tenure as prime minister. During his visit […]

