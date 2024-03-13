Turkish FM to visit Baghdad on Thursday

2024-03-13 17:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, is expected to make an official visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Thursday. An Iraqi government official told Shafaq News that Fidan’s scheduled visit is part of the arrangements taking place for the upcoming visit of the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to […]

