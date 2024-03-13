Iraq discusses setting up broader partnerships with Saudi Arabia

2024-03-13 17:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Safia Al-Suhail, discussed bilateral cooperation with the president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi. Al-Suhail confirmed that Iraq is eager to open new prospects of economic cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement published on X, formerly Twitter. The Iraqi Ambassador also […]

