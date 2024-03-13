Kurdish leaders Masoud Barzani and PM Masrour Barzani hold talks with British ambassador to Iraq

2024-03-13 18:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani engaged in discussions with the British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, Wednesday. According to a statement by the office of Masoud Barzani, the meeting, held in Saladin resort, focused on the political situation in Iraq, regional developments, security conditions, and efforts to maintain stability in Iraq. The statement further revealed that the leaders exchanged views on the election of a new Iraqi Parliament Speaker, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and the decisions of the Federal Court. "Internal conditions in the region and the upcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections were also key topics of the meeting." Prime Minister Masrour Barzani separately received the British Ambassador, emphasizing the need to strengthen bilateral relations and discussing the general situation and recent developments in Iraq and the region. In a statement, PM Barzani's office stated, "We discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and the overall situation, emphasizing the importance of addressing contentious issues between the Region and the federal government based on the constitution and signed agreements." He added that both parties agreed on the importance of preserving the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, respecting its federal and constitutional entity. The statement quoted the British Ambassador underscoring the significance of his country's partnership with the Kurdistan Region, describing it as "of great importance to us." He pledged that the UK would continue comprehensive coordination with the regional government. Masrour Barzani also stated, "We reiterated the Kurdistan Region's commitment to its constitutional rights and defending them, and we will not compromise on them under any pressure or circumstances." The meeting also addressed support for reforms in the Peshmerga Ministry, the importance of safeguarding the rights of Kurdistan's components, and the necessity of forming the Federal Council in Iraq.