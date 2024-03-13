Dollar prices stabilize іn Baghdad, edge higher іn Erbil

2024-03-13 18:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi Dinar remained steady in Baghdad. Still, they increased slightly ?n the capital ?f the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, following the closure ?f the stock exchange ?n Wednesday evening.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates held firm with the closure ?f the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges ?n Baghdad, settling at 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars. These rates were consistent with the morning figures.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices at currency exchange stores ?n local markets ?n Baghdad remained stable, with the selling rate at 151,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 149,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 150,150 dinars.