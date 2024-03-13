Iraqi-Turkish pipeline fully restored, ensuring uninterrupted oil flow

2024-03-13 21:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A source in the North Oil Company, owned by the Iraqi government, revealed on Wednesday that the process of repairing the Iraqi-Turkish line has been completed by 100% while indicating that the pumping operations depend on government instructions related to resuming exports from the Kirkuk fields to the port of Ceyhan.

The source said, "The North Oil Company completed the process of repairing the Iraqi-Turkish line after ISIS members sabotaged it. The work included repairing the damaged parts, specifically between the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Nineveh."

He pointed out that "the North Oil Company worked over the past months to replace the damaged parts by the Oil Lines Department, which contributed to the work and completed the complete repair of the pipeline, and it is now ready to transfer any quantity determined by the Iraqi Oil Ministry to resume the export of crude oil from the Kirkuk fields to the Turkish port of Ceyhan."

"The current production of the North Oil Company amounts to 350 thousand barrels per day, of which 10 thousand barrels are allocated for export to Jordan and up to 100 thousand barrels for local filtering and refining units in the refineries, and some private refineries in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah are also being equipped with quantities specified by the Ministry of Oil for refining and producing gasoline and other petroleum derivatives."

The source at the North Oil Company confirmed, "The operation of electrical power to the station through the mobile station, as well as the trial operation of the main electric motors, in addition to delivering electricity to the station sites."