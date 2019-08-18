Home › Baghdad Post › Several injured in Kashmir in clashes with Indian police

Several injured in Kashmir in clashes with Indian police

2019/08/18 | 10:05



Indian security forces injured at least six people on Saturday in Srinagar, the main city in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, as several protests broke out against New Delhi’s revocation of the region’s autonomy last week.In New York, the U.N. Security Council held its first meeting in almost 50 years on Kashmir, a majority Muslim region claimed by both India and Pakistan - which controls its western third. However, China, which also controls a small part of Kashmir, failed to secure a Council statement.Two police officials and eyewitnesses said clashes had begun on Friday evening.Some city residents said they had been assaulted or verbally abused and that security forces had caused damage as they raided homes after stone-throwing incidents in the past two days.Jammu and Kashmir state officials and federal government officials in New Delhi did not respond to the allegations or give any estimates of the number of stone-throwing incidents, raids, arrests or injuries.The state government said its spokesman Rohit Kansal had told a news conference in Srinagar that the situation remained “peaceful, with no untoward incident reported from the areas where relaxation was given in prohibitory orders”.It was not immediately clear whether this included the areas of Srinagar where clashes took place on Friday night and Saturday.



