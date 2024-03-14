2024-03-14 09:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Top Turkish officials including the Foreign Minister and Intelligence Chief will attend a security meeting in Iraq on Thursday, a Turkish ministry spokesman said. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and spy chief Ibrahim Kalin will all attend the meeting in Baghdad, spokesman Oncu Keceli told reporters Wednesday. Turkey often […]

The post Turkey’s Spy Chief to visit Baghdad to attend security meeting appeared first on Iraqi News.