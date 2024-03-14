2024-03-14 14:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has stressed the need for the "full implementation" of agreements signed between Iran and Iraq.

The remarks came during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al Sadiq on Thursday, according to the Iranian semi-official Mehr news agency.

The ambassador reportedly presented a report on the progress of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two neighboring countries during the meeting.

Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the "distinguished" and strategic relations between Iran and Iraq, calling for the "full implementation" of agreements and documents signed by senior officials in the two countries.

He said this was necessary in order to develop and strengthen relations between the two neighboring Muslim countries and achieve their common goals.