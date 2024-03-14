Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline’s repairs completed

2024-03-14 15:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A source in the North Oil Company (NOC) revealed on Wednesday that repairs to the Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline have been completed. The government’s directives to restart oil exports from the Kirkuk oilfields to the Turkish port of Ceyhan determine how oil pumping operations would proceed, according to Shafaq News. After ISIS militants […]

