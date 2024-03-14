Iraq to introduce flight booking app

2024-03-14 15:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Wednesday the development of a mobile phone application for electronic ticket booking. The Director General of the Transport Ministry’s Administrative and Financial Department, Ahmed Khalaf, explained that he met with representatives of different organizations, including Iraqi Airways, to discuss the development of a mobile application […]

