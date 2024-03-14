2024-03-14 16:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Tasnim, under a Creative Commons licence. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. The chairman of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce said banking officials from the two countries are keen to expand the monetary and banking relations. There is not any […]

