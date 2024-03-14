Air Arabia announces Sharjah-Basra Route

2024-03-14 16:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Emirati low-cost airline Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new route from Sharjah to Basra in Iraq. The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport to Basra International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week starting from June 03, 2024 Schedule to Basra, effective June 03, 2024 […]

