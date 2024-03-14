Remittances of currency abroad surpass $226 million in CBI’s auction

2024-03-14 16:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Remittances of currency abroad in the Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) auction rose to $226 million on Thursday, compared to remittances that took place on Wednesday, when they reached approximately $224 million. The CBI sold on Thursday, during its auction for buying and selling the US currency, $235,414,990 at an exchange rate […]

