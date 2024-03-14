Lahur Sheikh Jangi set to run in Kurdish parliamentary elections with People's Front Party

2024-03-14 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Lahur Sheikh Jangi, the former co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), will participate in the upcoming Kurdish parliamentary elections on the People's Front Party list.

Political sources told Shafaq News Agency that the People's Front held its first conference on Wednesday in Erbil with the participation of 160 members. They elected Farhad Omar as the party president and 13 members to the party's leadership council.

The sources added that the People's Front party has been officially registered in the Kurdistan Region and with the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq to participate in the elections.

Last January, Sheikh Jangi declared his intention to participate in the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, either as part of a list or representing a political party.

In a previous interview with Kurdistan24, Sheikh Jangi expressed his continued engagement in the political process and his eagerness to resume his political activities.

Sheikh Jangi and Bafel Talabani were elected co-leaders of the PUK at a previous party congress in 2019. However, in July 2021, Sheikh Jangi was removed from his position by his co-chair, who accused him of being "poisoned" by his party colleagues.