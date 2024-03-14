Iraq News Now

Central Bank discusses Increasing the Value of the Iraqi Dinar

2024-03-14 22:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Thursday, Iraq's Finance Committee, chaired by Atwan Al-Atwani, convened with its members and the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Ali Al-Alaq, to discuss monetary policy, the banking system, and methods to increase the value of the Iraqi dinar. Al-Atwani stressed the importance of monitoring the economic file and […]

