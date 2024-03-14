The Black Land: Four decades оf land reclamation threatens Iraqi agriculture

2024-03-14 23:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Four decades ?f drought, scarce rainfall, and conflicts over water resources instigated by upstream nations have prompted deserts to spread like a plague across Iraq.

Since the 1980s, the destruction process ?f agriculture ?n the country began, worsening after 2003 when the phenomenon ?f land reclamation and conversion into residential areas started.

Iraq, the Black Land* once possessed 30 million palm trees, mostly ?n Basra Governorate. However, due to the first Gulf War ?n the 1980s against Iran, many lands were deforested due t? bombardments, according t? the "Green Iraq" observatory, a civil organization concerned with the environment.

Decades ?f reclamation

Omar Abdul Latif, a member ?f the observatory tells Shafaq News Agency, "In the 1990s, there were also bombings ?n Basra Governorate and orchard burning operations that sheltered insurgents against the former regime. Then the massacre process began after 2003 due t? land reclamation."

He explains, "50,000 dunams (12,355 acres) ?f palm trees areas ?n Basra were reclaimed and converted from agricultural t? residential land. In Najaf, about two thousand dunams (500 acres) ?f palm trees have also been reclaimed and converted."

"In addition t? the problem ?f water scarcity and pollution ?n Basra, which led t? the death ?f many palm trees, the number began decreasing t? 21 million palm trees, according t? the Ministry ?f Agriculture, but the number may be less," Abdul Latif amplifies.

He continues, "Iraq possesses 350 varieties ?f dates, and 600,000 tons ?f dates were exported two years ago, which requires the relevant authorities t? focus ?n palm trees and t? preserve them throughout Iraq, amidst the massacres as apparent ?n Baghdad ?n the Dora highway, where farmers deliberately killed palm trees ?n order t? remove and uproot them and then change the land use."

It is worth noting that ?n May 15, 2023, an armed group clashed with federal police elements ?n the agricultural area ?f Albu Atha ?n central Baghdad, where the group was attempting to control an area ?f agricultural land for sale as residential plots ?f 100 square meters, leading t? injuries ?f several federal police officers.

In addition, corruption ?n Iraq continues t? expand ?n new forms, including laundering smuggled money through land reclamation and conversion into residential projects and other activities.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has placed battling corruption at the top ?f his government program priorities, and immediately upon taking office in October 2022, he took steps toward bringing corrupt individuals to justice. However, corruption continues t? expand and take various forms.

Iraq ?s classified among the most corrupt countries ?n the world, according t? the Corruption Perceptions Index for 2022 issued by Transparency International, ranking seventh ?n the Arab world and 157th globally out ?f 180 countries listed by the organization.

Land reclaimers

The Federal Integrity Commission announced ?n a statement ?n February 25, 2023 the arrest ?f 41 suspects, 21 trucks, and 8 "Shovel" machines ?n charges ?f land reclamation ?n Basra and Diyala governorates.

The Director ?f Agriculture ?n Wasit Governorate, Arkan Marioush, says to our agency, "Most ?f the lands that have been subject t? reclamation and intrusions are within the municipal boundaries, and areas close t? cities."

Marioush points out, "The most affected areas by reclamation ?n Wasit governorate were ?n Kut, the center ?f the governorate, where hundreds ?f dunams were lost due t? fragmentation and land reclamation by weak-willed individuals, some ?f whom were committees contracted with the governorate's agriculture department, but they violated laws and regulations and fragmented the lands."

He confirms, "Wasit governorate ?s one ?f the governorates that have taken measures t? prevent reclamation, and any violation was referred t? the judiciary, which ?n turn holds those who violate accountable by imprisoning ?r fining them. The Wasit Agriculture Department also terminated agricultural contracts where reclamation occurred and referred their owners t? courts."

He continues, "Most ?f those who engaged ?n land reclamation have been referred t? the judiciary ?n cooperation with the local government ?n the governorate, and the Wasit governor played a key role ?n addressing this dangerous phenomenon ?n collaboration with the Wasit Court ?f Appeal."

The director ?f agriculture ?n Wasit, indicates, "Decision 320 issued by the central government somewhat regulated the process after neighborhoods became cities and required services and roads, which burdened local governments. Therefore, this decision regulated their legal status. However, citizens buying agricultural land for residential construction ?s a legal violation that entails legal proceedings."

Notably, there are 4,000 slums ?n Iraq, housing 522,000 housing units, a quarter ?f which are ?n the capital Baghdad, with 1,022, followed by Basra with 700 slums, according t? statistics from the Ministry ?f Planning.

The utilized agricultural land ?n Iraq amounts t? 18 million dunams (4,447,896 acre) out ?f 32 million dunams (7,907,372 acre), according t? statements by the former Minister ?f Agriculture, Mohammad Karim al-Khafaji, after all ?f ?t was utilized before 2003.

As for the area ?f natural and artificial forests, ?t represents only 6.1% ?f the total area ?f Iraq, according t? the Central Statistical Organization ?n 2020, which indicated a deterioration ?f 69% ?f agricultural areas due t? drought and large areas ?f ?t being subjected t? reclamation and desertification.

Endangered dates

In the same context, the Secretary-General ?f the Farmers' Union ?n Basra governorate, Tawfiq Ali, says, "Agricultural areas and orchards ?n Basra have shrunk and turned into housing, leading t? a decrease ?n palm trees and a consequently decline ?n date production."

Ali explains that "A quarter ?f the area ?f palm orchards ?n Basra Governorate has been reclaimed and turned into housing, and part ?f ?t has been incorporated into the basic design ?f cities, as municipalities have expanded into areas such as Shatt al-Arab, An-Nashwa, and Abu al-Khasib, affecting the area planted with palm trees."

Regarding the most prominent dates threatened with extinction due t? reclamation, he confirms that "Many dates that were used ?r primarily produced ?n Basra, such as (Sayer, Zaihdi, Deri, and Halawi), have become rare varieties."

He points out that "The Cabinet issued a decision t? prohibit the reclamation ?f palm orchards and imposed severe penalties ?n violators. Committees have been formed ?n all governorates, and ?n Basra governorate, there ?s a committee chaired by the governor, with membership ?f directors ?f agriculture, water resources, farmers' unions, and all stakeholders ?n agricultural affairs t? monitor the issue ?f reclamation ?f palm orchards."

The number ?f palm trees ?n Iraq, according t? statistics conducted ?n the 1970s, reached about 50 million palm trees. However, wars, difficult conditions, and economic blockade ?n the 1990s caused the number t? decrease t? about 30 million palm trees, according t? an approximate estimate conducted ?n 2002. The gradual reduction culminated in a mere 16 million palm trees, according t? a census in 2014.

Karbala and reclamation

The Karbala Governorate Council voted ?n Tuesday, ?n a decision t? prevent fragmentation and preserve agricultural lands, and t? support and reinforce the measures taken by the governor and the judiciary t? preserve the agricultural identity ?f the governorate.

This came during a meeting ?f the Karbala Governorate Council held ?n Tuesday t? discuss several laws, according t? a statement issued by the Deputy Chairman ?f the Council, Mahfouz Al-Tamimi.

Agricultural sector crises

The agricultural sector ?n Iraq faces numerous crises, including drought due t? climate change, and water scarcity ?n the Tigris and Euphrates rivers due t? neighboring countries' withholding large amounts ?f Iraq's water share.

In a statement issued by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Iraq was ranked fifth among the world's most affected countries by climate change, due t? the record high temperatures, which lead t? Iraq losing about 400,000 dunams (98,842 acre) ?f agricultural land annually due t? these changes.

According t? government estimates, desertification ?n Iraq has reached 39%, while the increasing salinity ?f soil threatens 54% ?f cultivated land, which increases fears ?f losing most ?f the green areas ?n the governorates across the country.

According t? previous data from the Forestry and Anti-Desertification Department at the Ministry ?f Agriculture, the reduction ?n rainfall and the decrease ?n water discharges from upstream countries led t? a reduction ?n the agricultural plan, contributing t? the desertification ?f lands ?n the country due t? their lack ?f productivity.

They stressed that the total expanse of desertified land in the nation measured approximately 27 million dunams (6,671,845 acres), equivalent t? about 15% ?f the area ?f Iraq, stressing that about 55% ?f Iraq's area ?s considered land threatened by desertification ?n the coming period.

Note: Iraq was historically referred to as ard al-sawad, or the "Black Land," due to its fertile, dark soil. The region was renowned for its lush palm groves, which were so abundant that the landscape appeared black from a distance.