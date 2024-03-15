Iraq to sign new maintenance contracts with General Electric

2024-03-15 01:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – General Electric (GE) announced on Thursday that it will enter into long-term maintenance contracts with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, providing an estimated production capacity of 9,000 megawatts. GE also confirmed that it intends to integrate digital technology into energy production in Iraq, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA). The company’s […]

