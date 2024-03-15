2024-03-15 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Harith Hasan, for Carnegie Middle East Center. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq's Development Road: Geopolitics, Rentierism, and Border Connectivity Iraq's Development Road project aims to create an Iraqi transborder transportation network connecting the Persian Gulf with Türkiye. This […]

