Austrian Airlines to resume Direct Flights to Baghdad?

2024-03-15 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, received the Austrian Ambassador to Iraq Andrea Nasi, at the Ministry's headquarters. The meeting discussed aspects of joint cooperation and means of enhancing relations, in addition to, highlighting the outcomes of the Minister's visit to Vienna at the end […]

