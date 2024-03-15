2024-03-15 11:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Basra is now served by a new route offered by low-cost airline Air Arabia, situated in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Beginning on June 3, there will be three weekly direct flights between Sharjah International Airport and Basra International Airport. Baghdad, Erbil, and Najaf are the three Iraqi destinations that Air Arabia […]

The post Sharjah’s Air Arabia to begin direct flights to Basra in June appeared first on Iraqi News.