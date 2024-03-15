Iranian security forces fatally shoot Kurdish porter

2024-03-15 15:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdish human rights organization "Hengaw" announced on Friday the killing of an Iranian Kurdish porter by Iranian security forces.

The organization stated that the porter Ata al-Husseini passed away today at a hospital in the Iranian city of Kermanshah, after being hospitalized there due to severe injuries sustained nine days ago at the hands of Iranian security forces.

It was explained that the Iranian security forces fired directly at al-Husseini during a cargo transportation trip near the border area of Nowsud in Iran.

"Kolber" is the Kurdish term for individuals who transport goods unofficially between countries by carrying them on their backs and crossing borders on foot or on the backs of animals.

Kolbers are present in Iran, with significant numbers also found in Turkey, where the majority of them are Kurds in these countries.